Man missing from assisted-living care center in Batesburg

BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police have reported a man missing from an assisted-living facility in Batesburg.
The man, who police did not name, is white, 67-years-old and while the picture shows him with facial hair police said he no longer has a beard.
The man was last seen at Generations wearing a blue t-shirt, dark blue pants and a baseball cap.
Police want the public to be on the lookout for the missing man.
A representative from Generations called WIS to say the missing man was staying there as an evacuee from a Charleston facility and not technically under their care.
If anyone sees him or knows where he is they should call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408 or dial 911.
