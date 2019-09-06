Man missing from assisted-living care center in Batesburg

By Laurel Mallory | September 6, 2019 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 6:14 PM

BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police have reported a man missing from an assisted-living facility in Batesburg.

The man, who police did not name, is white, 67-years-old and while the picture shows him with facial hair police said he no longer has a beard.

The man was last seen at Generations wearing a blue t-shirt, dark blue pants and a baseball cap.

Police want the public to be on the lookout for the missing man.

A representative from Generations called WIS to say the missing man was staying there as an evacuee from a Charleston facility and not technically under their care.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is they should call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408 or dial 911.

