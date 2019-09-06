LCSD: Missing Lexington Co. man found in Canada, accused of shooting girlfriend

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man who was reported missing has been located and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said Vincent Shivers was taken into custody in Canada on Thursday by the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad while trying to board a plane headed for London.
“Investigators determined Shivers was not missing Thursday and that he had fled the country into Canada Tuesday near Niagara Falls,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “U.S. Marshals, the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad, and the Canada Border Services Agency collaborated to take Shivers into custody shortly before his flight was due to take off. These federal and international partners provided us with invaluable assistance on this case.”
Shivers is accused of fatally shooting 45-year-old Roselynn Cedeno.
Shivers is being held by authorities in Canada pending legal proceedings.
