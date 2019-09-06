Gov. Henry McMaster to visit emergency operations centers along the coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Governor McMaster will be visiting emergency operations centers (EOCs) in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties to receive briefings from local officials and hold press briefings at each of the EOCs Friday afternoon.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule
- 1:00 p.m.: Gov. McMaster will land in Conway near Homewood Elementary School and travel directly to the Horry County Emergency Operations Center at 2560 Main Street, Conway, S.C.
- 3:30 p.m.: Gov. McMaster will land at the Beck Recreation Center and travel directly to the Georgetown Emergency Operations Center at 2222-C High Market Street, Georgetown, S.C.
- 4:45 p.m.: Gov. McMaster will land at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, receive a briefing from local officials and hold a press briefing at approximately 5:30 PM, 8500 Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.