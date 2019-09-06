First Alert Forecast: Tracking hot, humid weather for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more hot, humid weather as we move through your weekend and even into next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking hot, humid weather for your weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for Saturday. A few clouds are possible Sunday.
· The 90s will continue through next week. In fact, highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday through Friday.
· Rain chances will remain low next week.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Invest 94-L, which could strengthen into a named storm over the next several days in the Atlantic Ocean.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Enjoy your weekend! We’re tracking hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. It will likely feel a little hotter because of the humidity. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday. A few more clouds are possible Sunday. No rain is expected at this time.
On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies.
The heat and humidity will continue for the rest of the work week. In fact, highs will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. A stray shower is possible Wednesday.
Next weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We’re also keeping an eye on a tropical wave developing near the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. The wave has a 70% chance of developing into a named system over the next 5 days as it travels west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. We’ll watch it closely for you. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List is Humberto.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: A Few Clouds. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
