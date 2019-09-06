First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine and HOT Weekend Ahead

Sunshine and HOT Temperatures Making A Great Summer Weekend
High pressure moves in as Hurricane Dorian moves out! Carolina sunshine and HOT summer temperatures (as we are in the last few weekends of Summer) for the next several days, daytime Highs in the Middle 90s.
Our next rain chance won’t be into next week with isolated late day showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- Great Summer forecast the next several days
- Highs in the Middle 90s
- Sunny all weekend!
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. HOT! Highs Middle 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows Near 70
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and HOT! Highs Middle 90s
