Air Force jets seek refuge at Barksdale Air Force Base

Good Evening Team, As you saw throughout the day, our team couldn’t get much more incredible. We thank each and every one of you for helping us send the jets to Barksdale Air Force Base, making the base as secure and safe as possible, and taking personal responsibility to prepare your homes and ready your families. With everyone in place, and the potential to see damaging winds in the area within the next 12 hours, we have officially declared HURCON 1. We ask each of you to take the next 24 hours just as seriously as you did with your preparations. We have also been in constant communication with our weather team. While they do not expect we will be severely impacted, our Airmen are our most precious gift – which is why we put them in the safest buildings on base and have emergency responders on standby to respond on a moment’s notice if needed. While the majority of our facilities will be closed tomorrow, if at any time you do need emergency assistance, please contact: 803 – 895 – 3669 Hunt Housing After Hours Emergencies: 803 – 499 – 7407 Base Infrastructure/Power/Water Emergencies: 803 – 895 – 9655 Lastly, please check out our inclement weather page for information on Sumter County closures and specific information on facilities/services. Once we begin assessing damage tomorrow, we will start updating the chart accordingly. https://www.shaw.af.mil/Library/Inclement-Weather-Info/ Stay safe, we will update you tomorrow.