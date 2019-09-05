TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane has consistent sustained winds of 110-115 mph, eye wall just off SC coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As of noon Thursday, Dorian was again upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph.
Just minutes later, the National Hurricane Center downgraded it saying it has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, making it a Cat. 2.
The eye of the storm is only about 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C.
Dorian has flirted with the line between a Cat. 2 and Cat. 3 hurricane for the past several hours. Winds of 115 mph and 110 mph have been reported today.
Don’t be too focused on the hurricane’s category. The storm will continue to impact parts of South Carolina, including the Midlands, through Thursday.
The hurricane will continue to push its outer rain bands over the coast of South Carolina throughout today.
Look at the projected track of Hurricane Dorian as of noon:
Take a look at futurecast, which shows the eye of the storm moving past South Carolina as of 10 p.m. Thursday:
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for about half of South Carolina until Thursday evening. That means about 2 to 4 inches may fall with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible.
Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect in several counties in the Midlands. Along the coast, all counties are under a Hurricane Warning.
- Dorian is hitting the coast of South Carolina now
- Parts of the Midlands are under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch
- The storm has turned to the north-northeast
- Winds: 110 mph
- Category: 2
- Movement: NNE at 8 mph
- Pressure: 958 mb
- 50 miles ESE of Charleston, SC
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is now off the South Carolina coast. It’s impacting cities from the Low Country to the Grand Strand causing major power outages.
The current track remains consistent, showing the most intense part of Dorian moving along the South Carolina coastline during the day today. It will likely move past by nightfall and the storm will weaken as it goes.
Dorian is not expected to make landfall, but the storm will impact South Carolina greatly, even areas inland. If the eye of the storm moves closer to the coast, more impacts will be felt inland, so keep that in mind.
Storm surge from Dorian could be severe. A wall of water 6 feet or taller could push into coastal towns from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach.
As the storm moves through, wind gusts of more than 70 mph are possible along the coast. It’s also possible that a foot of rain could fall over the next several hours. Here in the Midlands the impacts are far less severe. Take a look:
Damage reports have come in from several areas, most near and along the coast. More than a hundred thousand customers are without power at this time, according to officials with Dominion.
Right now, there are several active weather alerts in the Midlands.
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds -- 58 to 73 mph -- are possible within the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service urges residents to prepare for significant wind damage.
Rain between 1-4″ and localized flooding is also possible in areas under a Tropical Storm Watch. Right now, NWS says the conditions will not be favorable to produce tornadoes.
The entire coast of S.C. is under a Hurricane Warning.
Myrtle Beach is seeing high winds. There was also a possible tornado spotted in the North Myrtle Beach area, where a Tornado Watch is in effect.
There is not a threat of tornadoes in the Midlands.
Rain will likely continue moving through the state from south to north through Thursday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times for areas along and east of I-95.
At this time, parts of the eastern Midlands could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain. Localized/flash flooding will be possible. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Winds could also gust to around 40 to 45 mph in this region.
The central Midlands will likely see about .25 to 1 inch of rain through Thursday. Winds will gust to around 35 mph. Areas west of Columbia will see little to no rain.
The storm is expected to move away from the Palmetto State into Friday.
Please keep in mind that the path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast. If the center of the storm pushes even closer to the state, our forecast will change drastically.
Alert Day Thursday:
WEST: The farther West of Columbia (Newberry, Saluda, Fairfield counties) only scattered showers and breezy conditions. Rainfall .25 to .50 with wind gust up to 30mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 40%
COLUMBIA: Periods of rain and wind. Rain could be heavy at times with Winds Gust up to 40mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 60%
EAST: Periods of rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times. Local flooding is possible. Rainfall 1-4”. Wind gust up to 50mph.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. We’ll be updating the forecast as the storm continues to move to the North.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Shower (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
