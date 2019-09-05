TRACKING DORIAN: Heavy rain and wind continue in parts of SC as Dorian moves northeast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 5 p.m., Dorian was a powerful Cat 2 hurricane.
The storm will continue to push bands of rainfall over portions of the Palmetto State, including the Midlands, through tonight.
Don’t focus on the hurricane’s category. The storm’s impact will be far-reaching until the storm moves farther northeast.
Look at the projected track of Hurricane Dorian as of 5 p.m.:
Take a look at futurecast, which shows the eye of the storm moving past South Carolina as of 10 p.m. Thursday:
Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect in several counties in the Midlands. Along the coast, all counties are under a Hurricane Warning.
Tracking Dorian Highlights
- Dorian is hitting the coast of South Carolina now with rain, wind and storm surge.
- Parts of the Midlands are under a Tropical Storm Warning.
- The storm has turned to the northeast.
- Winds: 105 mph
- Category: 2
- Movement: NE at 10 mph
- Pressure: 960 mb
- 45 miles SSE of Myrtle Beach, SC
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is now off the South Carolina coast. The storm is impacting cities from the Low Country to the Grand Strand causing power outages.
The current track remains consistent, showing the most intense part of Dorian moving along the South Carolina coastline during the day today. It will likely move past by nightfall and the storm will weaken as it goes.
Areas along and east of I-95 will continue to see the worst of the rain and wind. Areas along the coast will continue to see a threat for severe weather and some storm surge.
As the storm moves northeast into North Carolina tonight, the threat for rain, wind and storm surge will decrease in South Carolina.
Damage reports have come in from several areas, most near and along the coast. More than a hundred thousand customers are without power at this time, according to officials with Dominion.
Right now, there are several active weather alerts in the Midlands.
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds -- 58 to 73 mph -- are possible within the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service urges residents to prepare for significant wind damage.
Rain between 1-4″ and localized flooding is also possible in areas under a Tropical Storm Watch. Right now, NWS says the conditions will not be favorable to produce tornadoes.
The entire coast of S.C. is under a Hurricane Warning.
Click or tap here to see all the warnings in effect in Florida and along the S.C. coast.
Myrtle Beach is seeing high winds. There was also a possible tornado spotted in the North Myrtle Beach area, where a Tornado Watch is in effect.
There is not a threat of tornadoes in the Midlands.
Hurricane Dorian will continue to impact parts of the Palmetto State this evening as the storm moves northeast.
Areas along and east of I-95 will see additional rain this evening. However, as the storm moves northeast toward North Carolina overnight, the threat for rain and wind will diminish across the Midlands and the coast, giving way to gradual clearing skies. Low temperatures in the Midlands will be in the low 70s.
Our weather will improve significantly Friday through the weekend. In fact, we’re forecasting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be hot, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Sun and Clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Shower s (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
