Significant power outages sweep through Charleston and coastal counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian sweeps up the South Carolina coast, both Dominion Energy and S.C. Electric Co-Ops are reporting major outages in several counties.
Currently both companies are seeing major outages in Charleston County, Berkeley County and Beaufort County.
SCEMD has reported the overall power outages at 81,446 homes as of 5 a.m. EDT.
To stay up to date with the most recent outages from S.C. Electric, you can view their outages map here.
To stay up to date with the most recent outages from Dominion Energy, you can view their outages map here.
