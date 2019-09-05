RCSD investigating shooting incident at Sunview Circle and Trailwood Lane

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting incident is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
According to officials, around 8 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Sunview Circle and Trailwood Lane.
The call was in reference to a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, the victim told deputies he was out walking when a dark-colored vehicle drove by slowly, then came back around and shot at him. He was hit in the upper body.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
This incident is under investigation.
