2 hospitalized after Mt. Pleasant house fire, authorities say

Crews on scene of the fire in Mount Pleasant
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 5, 2019 at 5:18 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 6:53 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning that’s believed to be related to Hurricane Dorian.

The call came into the 1300 block of Horseshoe Bend around 4:15 a.m. At least six Mount Pleasant fire trucks and two police cars responded to the scene.

There was also a heavy smell of smoke lingering in the area. Firefighters on scene believe the fire started in a back room and spread.

