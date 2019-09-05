2 hospitalized after Mt. Pleasant house fire, authorities say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning that’s believed to be related to Hurricane Dorian.
The call came into the 1300 block of Horseshoe Bend around 4:15 a.m. At least six Mount Pleasant fire trucks and two police cars responded to the scene.
There was also a heavy smell of smoke lingering in the area. Firefighters on scene believe the fire started in a back room and spread.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates when they become available.
