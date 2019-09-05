Games for some Midlands high school football teams affected by Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Because of Hurricane Dorian, several high school football games across South Carolina will either be canceled or rescheduled.
Among that list of games, there are six teams in the Midlands that have seen their respective schedules affected.
Calhoun County’s game against North Charleston has been postponed and the date will be announced at a later time. A new date and time for the game between Sumter and Conway will also be announced at a later date by officials.
Lakewood will now host Manning on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. while Bethune-Bowman and North will now play on September 9 at 7:30 in Bowman.
To see a full list of SCHSL games scheduled for Week 2 across the state, click here.
