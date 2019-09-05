Gamecocks release women’s hoops schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will have another tough non-conference schedule to open the season.
In all, Dawn Staley’s squad will see 13 teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. That includes a Sweet 16 rematch against the Baylor Bears in the Virgin Islands.
The schedule also non-conference matchups against Maryland, UConn, Appalachian State, Clemson, Purdue, and Duke.
On January 2, the Gamecocks kick off SEC play at home when they welcome Kentucky to Colonial Life Arena. In February, Carolina has a four-game homestand that including the aforementioned matchup against UConn and three SEC contests against Auburn, Vanderbilt, and LSU.
South Carolina punctuates their regular-season schedule at home on March 1 against Texas A&M.
The Gamecocks will hold an exhibition game on November 1 against North Georgia before opening the season against Alabama State.
