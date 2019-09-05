FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for parts of SC and NC, Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of South and North Carolina Thursday morning by the National Weather Service as well as a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Charleston County, SC.
This watch will be in effect until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion and Georgetown Counties in South Carolina will be affected. Parts of Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick and Pender Counties will be affected in North Carolina.
The flash flood warning was issued for areas of Charleston County and will be in effect until 10:15 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.