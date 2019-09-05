Driver abandons SUV on beach during Hurricane Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police came across an abandoned SUV near the shoreline in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Strand.
A viewer sent WMBF News a picture of the Jeep between 37th and 36th Avenues.
People in the area said that police were there but have decided to leave the Jeep where it is for now as Hurricane Dorian brings heavy winds and rain to the area.
