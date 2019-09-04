TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane strengthens, will impact SC through Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As of 5 p.m., Dorian strengthened a bit as the storm moved northward while lashing the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with bands of rain.
Dorian will continue to push its outer rain bands over parts of South Carolina tonight through Thursday.
The most intense portion of the Cat 2 hurricane is still expected to move along our coastline during the day Thursday.
Take a look at futurecast:
New in this update -- a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for about half of South Carolina until Thursday evening. That means about 2 to 4 inches may fall with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible.
Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect in several counties in the Midlands. Along the coast, all counties are under a Hurricane Warning.
- Dorian’s outer bands are over the S.C. coast
- Parts of the Midlands are under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch
- Thursday morning the storm will speed up before making a right turn
- Winds: 110 mph
- Category: 2
- Movement: NNW at 8 mph
- Pressure: 961 mb
- Location: 150 miles south of Charleston, SC
Hurricane Dorian is moving closer to the South Carolina coast. Its outer bands have reached S.C. and are impacting cities from the Low Country to the Grand Strand.
As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian got stronger -- with 110 mph sustained winds.
The current track shows the most intense part of Dorian moving along the S.C. coastline during the day Thursday. It will be a Cat. 2 storm at that time.
Thursday morning we are expecting a faster speed and a right turn as a cold front drops in from the north and carries Dorian into North Carolina.
The eye of the hurricane will remain off the coast, but the storm will impact South Carolina greatly, even areas inland.
Storm surge from Dorian could be severe. A wall of water 8 feet or taller could push into coastal towns from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach.
Right now, there are several active weather alerts in the Midlands.
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds -- 58 to 73 mph -- are possible within the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service urges residents to prepare for significant wind damage.
Rain between 1-4″ and localized flooding is also possible in areas under a Tropical Storm Watch. Right now, NWS says the conditions will not be favorable to produce tornadoes.
The entire coast of S.C. is under a Hurricane Warning.
Myrtle Beach is also already seeing high winds. Reporter Caroline Hecker is there. She is providing a live look at conditions along the coast starting at WIS News at 4.
Showers will likely start moving into the state from south to north late Wednesday night through Thursday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times for areas along and east of I-95, especially through the day Thursday.
At this time, parts of the eastern Midlands could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain. Localized/flash flooding will be possible. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Winds could also gust to around 40 to 45 mph in this region.
The central Midlands will likely see about .25 to 1 inch of rain through Thursday. Winds will gust to around 35 mph. Areas west of Columbia will see little to no rain.
The storm is expected to move away from the Palmetto State into Friday.
Please keep in mind that the path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast. If the center of the storm pushes even closer to the state, our forecast will change drastically.
Alert Day Today: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy with a chance of showers by late evening. High near 90. Rain chance 20%
Alert Day Thursday:
WEST: The farther West of Columbia (Newberry, Saluda, Fairfield counties) only scattered showers and breezy conditions. Rainfall .25 to .50 with wind gust up to 30mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 40%
COLUMBIA: Periods of rain and wind. Rain could be heavy at times with Winds Gust up to 40mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 60%
EAST: Periods of rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times. Local flooding is possible. Rainfall 1-4”. Wind gust up to 50mph.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. We’ll be updating the forecast as the storm continues to move to the North.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Shower (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
