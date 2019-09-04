TRACKING DORIAN: Cat. 2 hurricane moving faster up the east coast, outer bands over SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The outer bands of Hurricane Dorian have arrived on the southern South Carolina coast.
Hilton Head, Beaufort and Charleston are already seeing rain from the storm.
The most intense portion of the Cat. 2 hurricane is still expected to move along our coastline during the day Thursday.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect in several counties in the Midlands. Along the coast, all counties are under a Hurricane Warning.
- Dorian is now moving a little faster with a forward movement at 9 mph
- The outer bands have now arrived on the southern S.C. coast, including Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Charleston
- Parts of the Midlands are under Tropical Storm Warnings
- Winds: 105 mph
- Category: 2
- Movement: NNW at 9 mph
- Pressure: 964 mb
- Location: 205 miles south of Charleston, SC
Hurricane Dorian is moving faster on its way up the east coast of the United States.
Based on the current track, we expect Dorian to be a Cat. 2 hurricane as it moves parallel to the S.C. coastline late Wednesday and Thursday.
However, parts of the state are already seeing impacts from the storm as Dorian’s outer bands hit southern South Carolina.
The eye of the hurricane will remain off the coast, but the storm will impact South Carolina greatly, even areas inland.
Right now, there are several active weather alerts in the Midlands.
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds -- 58 to 73 mph -- are possible within the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service urges residents to prepare for significant wind damage.
Rain between 1-4″ and localized flooding is also possible in areas under a Tropical Storm Watch. Right now, NWS says the conditions will not be favorable to produce tornadoes.
The entire coast of S.C. is under a Hurricane Warning.
WIS has reporters along the coast monitoring conditions. Paul Rivera is in Charleston, where they’re already getting hit hard with rain.
The WIS First Alert Weather team is tracking the local impacts for the state.
Here is how much rain you can expect to get in your area and a look at how damaging the winds may be:
We’re tracking the very latest with Hurricane Dorian.
As we move through your Wednesday, we’ll start the day under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will move in through the day and thicken, all ahead of Dorian getting even closer to our coast.
Showers will likely start moving into the state from south to north late Wednesday night through Thursday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times for areas along and east of I-95, especially through the day Thursday.
At this time, parts of the eastern Midlands could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain. Localized/flash flooding will be possible. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Winds could also gust to around 40 to 45 mph in this region.
The central Midlands will likely see about .25 to 1 inch of rain through Thursday. Winds will gust to around 35 mph. Areas west of Columbia will see little to no rain.
The storm is expected to move away from the Palmetto State into Friday.
Please keep in mind that the path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast. If the center of the storm pushes even closer to the state, our forecast will change drastically.
Alert Day Today: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy with a chance of showers by late evening. High near 90. Rain chance 20%
Alert Day Thursday:
WEST: The farther West of Columbia (Newberry, Saluda, Fairfield counties) only scattered showers and breezy conditions. Rainfall .25 to .50 with wind gust up to 30mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 40%
COLUMBIA: Periods of rain and wind. Rain could be heavy at times with Winds Gust up to 40mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 60%
EAST: Periods of rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times. Local flooding is possible. Rainfall 1-4”. Wind gust up to 50mph.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. We’ll be updating the forecast as the storm continues to move to the North.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Shower (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
