South Congaree Police searching for suspects who stolen items from unlocked cars

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with stolen items from unlocked cars in the Blue Ridge Terrace neighborhood.
According to officials, around 4 a.m. two black males went through the neighborhood taking various items from several vehicles.
The suspects were driving a stolen Toyota Highlander from Richland County.
A different vehicle was also stolen during this incident.
The stolen Toyota Highlander was located by Richland County officials sometime today.
Anyone has any information or videos from that area is urged to contact Investigator Washington through our dispatch 785-2521 or email dwashington@southcongaree.org.
