SCDOT: I-26 Lane reversals end Wednesday at noon
By Jazmine Greene | September 3, 2019 at 9:19 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 9:40 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the I-26 lane reversals will end on Wednesday at noon.

SCDOT tweeted around 8 p.m. that the operations will cease so emergency personal can seek shelter.

The normal I-26 Westbound lanes toward Columbia will remain open during this time.

The lane reversals began Monday after Governor Henry McMaster declared a mandatory evacuation order for coastal counties.

