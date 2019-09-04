LIST: Emergency shelters open for Dorian evacuees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mandatory evacuations in South Carolina have led to about 360,000 people leaving the coast as of Wednesday afternoon.
That’s 40 percent of residents who live in the evacuation zones, officials said.
Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials held a press conference to urge more people to evacuate now while there’s still time before the brunt of the Cat. 2 hurricane reaches South Carolina.
There are shelters open across the state for evacuees.
Here is the full list of shelters from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:
- Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102
- Williamsburg County Rec, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Rd., Kingstree, SC 29556
- CE Murray High School, 222 C E Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville, SC 29056
- Berkeley Middle School, 320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen, SC 29479
- East Clarendon Middle-High School, 1171 Pope Street, Turbeville, SC 29162
- Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC 29483 - pet friendly
- Conway High School, 2301 Church St., Conway, SC 29526
- Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Rd., Loris, SC 29569
- Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Tr., Ridgeland, SC 29936 - pet friendly
- Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118
- D.P. Cooper Elementary, 4568 Seaboard Road, Salters, SC 29590
- Hemingway High School, 402 South Main Street, Hemingway, SC 29554
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center, 3765 Leeds Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405 - pet friendly
- Pleasant Hill Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Rd., Hemingway, SC 29554
- Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418
- Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418
- Clarendon One Community Resource Center, 1154 4th Street, Summerton, SC 29148
- Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville, SC 29483 - pet friendly
- North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy., Little River, SC 29566
- Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Rd., Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
- Military Magnet, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405
- Voorhees College Leonard. E. Dawson Health & Human Resource Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark, SC 29042
- Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Dr., Walterboro, SC 29488 - pet friendly
- Westview Middle School, 101 Westview Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Airbnb also announced some of its hosts are offering their homes for hurricane evacuees free of charge. To find one of those places to stay, click or tap here.
SCEMD has opened its phone lines for those needing help with evacuation or anything else regarding Hurricane Dorian. Call 1-866-246-0133.
The SCDOT Call Center is also available 24/7 to answer questions about road conditions. Reach an agent at the center by calling 1-855-GO-SCDOT. (1-855-467-2368)
