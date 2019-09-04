Lexington Co. middle school student charged after shooting threat

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A White Knoll Middle School seventh-grader has been charged after threatening to shoot another student, according to Lexington County deputies.
Authorities said the boy made a threatening statement on social media. Investigators interviewed the boy after he was got into a fight with another student at school on Wednesday morning.
The boy, who has not been identified by LCSD because he is under the age of 17, has been charged with making threats to harm a school student and third-degree assault and battery.
Officials said the boy was released was to the custody of his mother and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.