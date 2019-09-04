How to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian continues to climb up the coast of the southeast, many charitable groups and organizations need your help for those affected.
1. Benedict College Donation Drive
Benedict College is organizing a donation drive to provide hurricane relief for residents in the Bahamas following the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian. You can find the full list of what items are needed here.
2. Harvest Hope Food Bank
Harvest Hope Food Bank serves 20 counties in South Carolina and is looking for non perishable food donations for those in danger from Hurricane Dorian. You can help by donating non perishable food items or by giving online.
3. The American Red Cross
There are a few different ways to donate, including calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting this website. Those wishing to donate can also text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
4. The One SC Fund
The One SC Fund provides grants to nonprofits to fund relief, recovery and/or rebuilding assistance programs from state-declared emergencies. You can donate here.
5. United Way SC
United Way is looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Dorian aid, response, and recovery efforts. You can sign up to volunteer your time for recovery efforts in various counties here.
This web page will be updated as more recovery efforts are added.
