Governor, officials to hold emergency briefing on Hurricane Dorian

Governor, officials to hold emergency briefing on Hurricane Dorian
Gov. Henry McMaster provides an update on Hurricane Dorian Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 4, 2019 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 1:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian gets closer, Governor Henry McMaster will provide the latest information at 2 p.m. to help residents prepare for the incoming storm.

On Wednesday, Gov. McMaster announced lane reversals on I-26 would be extended for an additional two hours as evacuees continue to leave the coastal area.

As of Tuesday’s briefing, more than 244,000 evacuees have left the area following Gov. McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order.

RELATED ARTICLES

TRACKING DORIAN: Cat. 2 hurricane moving faster up the east coast, outer bands over SC

CLOSINGS: Government offices, school districts close due to Hurricane Dorian

The briefing will also provide details on government offices and school districts that will be closed because of the storm.

You can watch also watch Wednesday’s briefing on the WIS Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.