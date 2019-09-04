Governor, officials to hold emergency briefing on Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian gets closer, Governor Henry McMaster will provide the latest information at 2 p.m. to help residents prepare for the incoming storm.
On Wednesday, Gov. McMaster announced lane reversals on I-26 would be extended for an additional two hours as evacuees continue to leave the coastal area.
As of Tuesday’s briefing, more than 244,000 evacuees have left the area following Gov. McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order.
The briefing will also provide details on government offices and school districts that will be closed because of the storm.
You can watch also watch Wednesday’s briefing on the WIS Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.