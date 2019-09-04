First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Dorian On The Way. Here’s The Latest

First Alert Today and Thursday As We Prepare For Effects From Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian will move along our coast tonight through the day Thursday. Clouds and breezy conditions will increase during the day today, with some sunshine we’ll see Highs Near 90.
The first rain bands from Dorian will be here by late tonight through the day on Thursday. The forecast will be dramatically different from Columbia East and West.
Forecast:
Alert Day Today: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy with a chance of showers by late evening. High Near 90. Rain chance 20%
Alert Day Thursday:
WEST: The farther West of Columbia (Newberry, Saluda, Fairfield counties) only scattered showers and breezy conditions. Rainfall .25 to .50 with wind gust up to 30mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 40%
COLUMBIA: Periods of rain and wind. Rain could be heavy at times with Winds Gust up to 40mph. Highs Middle 80s. Rain chance 60%
EAST: Periods of rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times. Local flooding is possible. Rainfall 1-4”. Wind gust up to 50mph.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. We’ll be updating the forecast as the storm continues to move to the North.
