Deputies in Lexington seek missing 50-year-old man after body found at his home
Deputies are searching for Vincent Shivers following a welfare check performed at his home on Carriage Hill Court on Tuesday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Emery Glover | September 4, 2019 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 3:11 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding Vincent Shivers.

Officials with the department said the 50-year-old man was reported missing after co-workers asked deputies to perform a welfare check at his home located in the 200 block of Carriage Hill Court.

When deputies arrived on Tuesday morning, they found the body of a woman later identified 45-year-old Roselynn Cedeno, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed.

Officials believe Shivers could be driving a black 2017 F-150 with a South Carolina license tag KDD 528.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Vincent Shivers, please contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.

