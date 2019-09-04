CLOSINGS: Midlands schools, government offices close due to Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Hurricane Dorian making its way up the coast, schools and businesses in the Midlands are closing.
Richland One and Richland Two have decided to close Thursday as well as Lexington One and Two and Lexington-Richland Five.
Some schools in Sumter, Orangeburg and Calhoun, Clarendon and Lee Counties are closed, as well. Those areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning.
To see the full list of closings, visit our closings page.
Gov. Henry McMaster has called for the closing of several government offices and school districts in those areas.
About 360,000 evacuees have left coastal areas of the Palmetto State following the governor’s mandatory order.
Here’s a look at the counties affected:
- Beaufort
- Berkeley
- Charleston
- Colleton
- Dorchester
- Georgetown
- Horry
- Jasper
To submit information regarding closings, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.