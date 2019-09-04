CLOSINGS: Government offices, school districts close due to Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Hurricane Dorian making its way up the coast, Gov. Henry McMaster has called for the closing of several government offices and school districts in those areas.
According to officials, there were an estimated 244,000 evacuees that left coastal areas of the Palmetto State following the governor’s mandatory order.
Here’s a look at the counties affected:
- Beaufort
- Berkeley
- Charleston
- Colleton
- Dorchester
- Georgetown
- Horry
- Jasper
However, there are other closings across the Midlands taking place as well. To see the full list of closings, visit our closings page.
To submit information regarding closings, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.