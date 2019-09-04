Clemson remains atop the AP Top 25 following win

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Tigers are staying put in the AP Top 25.
Clemson remains the No. 1 team in the poll after their 52-14 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday.
However, like Clemson, many of the teams stayed put in the top 10. Notre Dame moved up one spot in the poll following their 35-17 win over Louisville.
The defending champions will take on No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday. The Aggies are coming off a 41-7 win over Texas State.
The Tigers will host Jimbo Fisher’s squad on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.