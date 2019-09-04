Clarendon County open shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Sept. 4 at 4 p.m., Clarendon County will open three shelters for coastal evacuees before Hurricane Dorian reaches the Carolinas.
- Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Hwy Manning, SC 29102
- Old Scott’s Branch High School (Resource Center), 1154 4th Street Summerton, SC 29148
- East Clarendon High School, 1171 Pope Street Turbeville, SC 29162
Bring all medications and comfort items you may need during your stay in the shelters.
Click here to find other shelters available for evacuees.
