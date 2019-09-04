Clarendon County open shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

By WIS News 10 Staff | September 4, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 10:07 AM

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Sept. 4 at 4 p.m., Clarendon County will open three shelters for coastal evacuees before Hurricane Dorian reaches the Carolinas.

CLARENDON COUNTY SHELTERS

  • Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Hwy Manning, SC 29102
  • Old Scott’s Branch High School (Resource Center), 1154 4th Street Summerton, SC 29148
  • East Clarendon High School, 1171 Pope Street Turbeville, SC 29162

Bring all medications and comfort items you may need during your stay in the shelters.

