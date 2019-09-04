Charlie W. Johnson Stadium to receive ‘a fresh new look’ for upcoming season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The home of the Benedict Tigers football team is getting a few new modifications before the season starts.
Officials announced on Thursday that Charlie W. Johnson Stadium will be getting a new turf field and a new digital scoreboard among other upgrades.
“We’re very pleased -- and thanks to Dr. (Rosalyn Clark) Artis -- to see the vision of replacing the turf that we really needed replaced,” said Benedict athletics director Willie Washington. “So, we’ll have a new turf field. We’ll have a new scoreboard, new sound system, new paint job, new roofs. We’ve renovated the entire stadium even from replacing all the concrete in the stadium. So, we’re going to welcome in a fresh new look. We’re going to welcome in over 100 football players and we’re just excited about this upcoming season.”
The scoreboard, according to officials, will be 25 feet tall by 43 feet wide. That will make it the largest digital scoreboard in the SIAC.
Officials also confirmed there will be new landscaping inside and outside the stadium and a new roof on the locker room fieldhouse and the main stadium structure.
According to Washington, renovations started in July and expect to have everything finished either by the end of this week. Washington also said the cost of the renovations was “well over a million dollars.”
“We’re not worrying about the cost,” he said. “We’re worrying about the safety and the best facilities that we can offer our student-athletes and the general public to come in and enjoy an excellent product.”
Benedict will play their first home game of the season on September 14 when they host Johnson C. Smith. The Tigers open regular-season play Saturday at Fayetteville State.
