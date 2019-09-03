29-year-old man arrested in connection with assault of Columbia police officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Sir Brandon Legette after being accused of injuring an officer during a traffic stop.
Officers pulled Legette over on August 24 at a grocery store parking on Broad River Road. After checking Legette’s name and information, officers determined Legette was driving under suspension and had two warrants stemming from a robbery that took place on August 8.
Authorities said Legette initially ignored verbal commands given by officers for Legette to get out of the car. As one of the officers tried to get Legette out of the car, officials said Legette drove off with the officer partially inside the vehicle dragging him around the parking lot. Shortly after, Legette drove into an embankment at the back of the store.
Officials said the officer did fire his gun shooting Legette in the head leaving him with a serious injury.
Once the vehicle was in the embankment, officers were able to get Legette and the officer. Officials said the officer only suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.
After searching the vehicle, investigators found a gun that was reported stolen.
At the time of the incident, Legette was out on bond after being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of a child.
SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Meanwhile, CPD is continuing to investigate potential crimes committed by Legette during the traffic stop.
So far, Legette has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a stolen pistol, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle without insurance, use of another vehicle’s license plate, burglary, and larceny.
