Dorian is a major hurricane expected to skirt the east coast of the United States.

TRACKING DORIAN: Latest track shows hurricane coming closer to South Carolina coast
The latest track of Hurricane Dorian shows it coming closer to the South Carolina coast.
By Von Gaskin | August 30, 2019 at 8:22 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 5:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Dorian is on the move up the east coast of the United States and picking up speed.

The storm is now predicted to come closer to the South Carolina coast as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect in several counties in the Midlands. Along the coast, all counties are under a Hurricane Warning.

Tracking Dorian Highlights

  • Dorian is moving a little faster
  • The storm is wider and a little more ragged
  • Northwest movement has started, meaning it’s on its way up the coast
  • Alert Days are posted Wednesday and Thursday as South Carolina will likely see impacts from Dorian, especially along the coast.

Dorian: 5 PM Update

  • Winds: 110 mph
  • Category: 2
  • Movement: NW at 6 mph
  • Pressure: 959 mb
  • Location: 125 miles east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida

Hurricane Dorian continues to pick up speed as it moves northwest along the east coast of the United States.

As of 5 p.m., the storm is spreading out and becoming a little more ragged as it runs into cooler water.

Based on the current track, we expect Dorian to be a Cat. 2 hurricane as it moves parallel to the S.C. coastline late Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest update to the track has shifted the storm closer to the S.C. coastline. That path is ever-changing.

Right now, there are several active weather alerts in the Midlands.

A Tropical Storm WARNING is now in effect for Orangeburg, Sumter, Clarendon and Calhoun counties.

As of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, several counties in the Midlands are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds -- 58 to 73 mph -- are possible within the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service urges residents to prepare for significant wind damage.

Rain between 1-3″ and localized flooding is also possible in areas under a Tropical Storm Watch. Right now, NWS says the conditions will not be favorable to produce tornadoes.

As of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, the entire coast of S.C. is under a Hurricane Warning.

Click or tap here to see all the warnings in effect in Florida and along the S.C. coast.

The entire South Carolina coast is now under a Hurricane Warning.

First Alert Weather Discussion

Today is one of those calm before the storm days.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions much of the day. By late afternoon we’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the state as moisture from Hurricane Dorian slowly streams to the north.

The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast.

This will be a changing forecast as Dorian moves north and we have a better idea on the final path of the storm.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team each day for further updates.

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

First Alert Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

First Alert Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

