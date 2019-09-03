TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane picks up speed as it heads up the coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Dorian is on the move up the east coast of the United States as of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is getting wider and become a little more ragged as it runs into cooler waters on its path north.
As the storm parallels the coast, hurricane-force wind gusts, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and storm surge will be the biggest concerns from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach.
Keep reading to see the impacts further inland and especially in the Midlands.
- Dorian is moving a little faster
- The storm is wider and a little more ragged
- Northwest movement has started, meaning it’s on its way up the coast
- Alert Days are posted Wednesday and Thursday as South Carolina will likely see impacts from Dorian, especially along the coast.
- Winds: 110 mph
- Category: 2
- Movement: NW at 5 mph
- Pressure: 959 mb
- Location: 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida
Hurricane Dorian is picking up speed and moving northwest along the east coast of the United States as of 2 p.m.
The storm is spreading out and becoming a little more ragged as it runs into cooler water.
Based on the current track, we expect Dorian to be a Cat. 2 hurricane as it moves parallel to the S.C. coastline late Wednesday and Thursday.
Right now, there are several active weather alerts in the Midlands. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Orangeburg, Sumter and Clarendon counties.
A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds -- 58 to 73 mph -- are possible within the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service urges residents to prepare for significant wind damage.
Rain between 1-3″ and localized flooding is also possible in areas under a Tropical Storm Watch. Right now, NWS says the conditions will not be favorable to produce tornadoes.
Along the S.C. coast there are several Hurricane Watches and Warnings.
Today is one of those calm before the storm days.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions much of the day. By late afternoon we’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the state as moisture from Hurricane Dorian slowly streams to the north.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast.
This will be a changing forecast as Dorian moves north and we have a better idea on the final path of the storm.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team each day for further updates. Follow us on Facebook and download the free WIS news and weather apps.
Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
First Alert Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
