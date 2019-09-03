TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane could pack 100 mph winds as it moves along SC coast Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The updated track of Hurricane Dorian as of 11 a.m. Tuesday shows a slight shift to the east.
That is good news for the coast, but there will still be impacts in South Carolina.
As the storm parallels the coast, hurricane force wind gusts, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and storm surge will be the biggest concerns from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach.
Keep reading to see the impacts further inland and especially in the Midlands.
- Dorian has weakened but still packs dangerous 110 mph sustained winds.
- The storm is beginning to move to the northwest at 2 mph.
- Alert Days are posted Wednesday and Thursday as South Carolina will likely see impacts from Dorian, especially along the coast.
Winds: 110 mph
Category: 2
Movement: NW at 2 mph
Pressure: 955 mb
Location: 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida
Dorian is still impacting Grand Bahama Island with a life-threatening storm surge. As it moves along the east coast, the storm surge will impact cities along the coast.
The 11 a.m. release from the National Hurricane Center brought an update to the track of the storm that shifts it slightly east. While that’s good to see, the storm will still impact South Carolina.
Based on the current track, we expect Dorian to have winds of around 100 mph as it moves along the coast of South Carolina on Thursday.
Right now, there are three active weather alerts in the Midlands. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Orangeburg, Sumter and Clarendon counties.
Today is one of those calm before the storm days.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions much of the day. By late afternoon we’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the state as moisture from Hurricane Dorian slowly streams to the north.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast.
This will be a changing forecast as Dorian moves north and we have a better idea on the final path of the storm.
Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
First Alert Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
