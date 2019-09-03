RCSD: 1 person injured following shooting on Bay Shell Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on Bay Shell Drive near the Two Notch Road area that left one person injured.
Officials say that they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived to the scene of the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The status of their condition is currently unknown. Police have not released information regarding a possible suspect or information regarding what led up to the incident.
If you know anything about this incident you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
