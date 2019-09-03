Preparing Midlands your home against wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kim Harley from ACE Hardware in West Columbia says that when it comes to a big storm, you always want to be more proactive, than reactive.
“You never know what’s going to happen out there, and these storms can be very dangerous, so you want to have your supplies ahead of time,” Harley said.
In the event of potentially strong wind gusts, Harley says, you’ll want to protect your home.
“You’ll definitely want to get some bungies, some rope, tarps so that you can secure anything outside,” Harley said. “From those winds, those will end up being projectiles. Through your windows or whatnot. You would also want to have cleaning supplies on hand so that you can take care of anything post-storm for clean up.”
Harley says anything that’s not moved inside or tied down could end up getting blown into, or against your home.
“Broken windows, damage to your roof, damage to your vehicle, these are all things that you want to avoid in a crisis,” Harley said.
Whether it means doing a last-minute cut of low hanging limbs, or making sure you have an emergency preparedness kit on hand, Harley says preparing now could prevent you from having to file an insurance claim later.
“This is the time you really need to think about what you need in your house and before this storm starts to hit, before the wind starts to pick up,” Harley said. “Everything you need to secure your house and your yard before the storm.”
SCEMD website says that you can also install straps or additional clips to securely fasten your roof to the frame structure to reduce roof damage. They also encourage you to bring in any lawn furniture or other loose objects, like garbage cans, that may get blown around in high winds.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.