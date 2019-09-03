OCSO searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of a Dollar General.
“This individual entered this business and then pointing a handgun at the employees,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information on this person, please give us a call so we can get him off the street.”
On August 27th, OCSO investigators were notified that an armed robbery had taken place at the Dollar General located at the intersection of Rowesville Road and the Highway 21 bypass.
Employees said that around 9:30 p.m. the suspect entered the store and pulled out a weapon wrapped in a blue bandana.
The cashier called for a manager after telling the suspect she couldn’t open the register. The second employee opened the register and dumped an undetermined amount of money into a brown backpack the gunman was carrying.
The suspect then left the store on foot heading towards Kingsdown Road.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
