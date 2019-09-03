Myrtle Beach tourist soaking in final days of sunshine ahead of Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WIS) - Several hundred beachgoers decided to forgo Governor Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation orders and soak up some sunshine on Tuesday, just 48 hours before Hurricane Dorian is forecast to brush past the South Carolina coast.
Amanda Benton lives in Conway but brought her three children to the beach on Tuesday, not concerned about the mandatory evacuation in place.
“We live in Conway, but if we lived on the beach I would definitely consider evacuating,” she said. “But because we’re 30 miles from the coast we’re going to stay at home.”
Benton said she is relieved that current forecasts show Hurricane Dorian will bring less total rainfall than Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“We didn’t personally see any damage with that but some neighbors did and our kids weren’t in school for three weeks,” Benton said. “From what I’ve seen, this one will move faster and there won’t be as much rain and that’s good.”
Benton’s son, Lawson, said he ventured into ankle-deep water on the beach, the double red flag rule preventing swimmers from entering the water. Increasingly rough surf, high winds and swirling currents underneath the surface can be life-threatening to swimmers, city officials said.
In downtown Myrtle Beach, people continued to enjoy the boardwalk and a handful of restaurants that remain open as of Tuesday afternoon. The Sky Wheel has been closed by officials. Several nearby retail stores have preventative measures in place, using plywood to cover glass windows and sandbags around door entrances.
“We’re just having a beach day, we’re not really worried about the hurricane to this point, we’re just enjoying the calm before the storm,” one beachgoer said.
Wind speeds are expected to increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with waves as high as eight feet expected in Myrtle Beach. A storm surge of four to seven feet is possible when Hurricane Dorian passes the South Carolina coast on Thursday.
