McMaster on hurricane evacuations: ‘The time to get out is now’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During Tuesday’s 2 p.m. press conference, Governor Henry McMaster and several officials from various state agencies were on hand to offer the latest information as residents and officials across the state prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
The Category 2 hurricane has sustained winds reaching 110 mph as it moves along the Florida coast. Meanwhile, several counties are under a hurricane watch or warning as Dorian continues to move. Several counties are also under storm surge warnings as well.
“This is a very serious storm,” said Gov. McMaster, “and a western shift…of just a few miles could bring enormous damage to our state. So, we want everyone to heed the warnings, listen to the official instructions that are given, and we want to prepare for the worst, but we want to pray for the best.”
On Monday, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for eight of South Carolina’s coastal counties. On Tuesday, Gov. McMaster reiterated the urgency for residents in those areas to leave.
“The time to get out is now,” he said.
While the lane reversals on Highway 278 have ended, that is not the case for the lane reversals on I-26. South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall noted that the lane reversals have run smoothly on I-26, but the congestion on the highway is high.
“Based on our noontime count station, we’re seeing 3,200 vehicles per hour traveling on I-26, which is well above normal capacity for that section of interstate,” Hall said. “A lot of vehicles were obviously using the reverse side of the interstate to exit the area westbound to get to area safety.
Hall also noted that 54,000 total vehicles have traveled westbound since the evacuation order was implemented. South Carolina Department of Safety Director Leroy Smith has urged motorists not to cross the median during the lane reversals.
According to Hall, the reversal will remain in place “as long as we feel like it’s required.”
So far, an estimated 244,000 evacuees have left the coastal area since the mandatory evacuation order was given, according to officials.
Gov. McMaster also said schools and government offices will be closed until further notice for the following counties:
- Jasper
- Beaufort
- Colleton
- Charleston
- Berkeley
- Dorchester
- Georgetown
- Horry
