Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man struck and killed on Platt Springs Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man struck and killed on 1900 block of Platt Springs Road has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The incident took place on August 31st at approximately 2:40 a.m.
According to the coroner, Robbie Lee Grimsley, 60, was walking across the roadway when he was struck. Grimsley was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped to render aid.
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating.
