I-26 and beyond: Resources you need to know if you’re evacuating the coast

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lane reversals are in effect on I-26 and SCDOT has reported that more than 244,000 people have evacuated the coast.
Governor Henry McMaster said in a briefing at South Carolina Emergency Management Division in West Columbia Tuesday that the time to evacuate is now. Emergency officials are concerned about storm surge up to seven feet on the coast and rainfall of up to ten inches that could cause flooding.
"This is a very serious storm and a western shift of just a few miles could bring enormous damage to our state,” Governor McMaster said. “If you are in an evacuation zone, the time to leave is now.”
SCDOT Director Christy Hall said her department has seen high traffic on I-26 since reversing lanes on Labor Day, with almost 4,000 cars per hour on the roads. Officials said the lane reversals are going smoothly and almost 55,000 vehicles have gone west since the evacuation order was put in place yesterday at noon.
On the lane reversal side of I-26 (the eastbound side), DOT Director Hall said there are 8 interchanges where drivers can get off to regroup. You can see a full list of exits that are open and closed here.
There are also several evacuation routes from the coast. You can find those here.
If you have questions about lane closures and lane reversals, you can contact SCDOT at 1-855-467-2368.
