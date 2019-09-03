Guide: What to do in Columbia with kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane season is upon us and Dorian has forced thousands of people out of their homes along the coast of South Carolina.
For those who are staying in the Midlands and facing rainy days ahead, we know the importance of getting your family out to expend some energy.
Here’s a family-friendly guide of some fun places to head to when hit with stormy weather.
211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
This kid-friendly museum is perfect for everyone in your family. The space boasts tons of hands-on exhibits, to firefighting on a full-size fire truck or discovering the mysteries of DNA. EdVenture’s features nine world-class exhibit galleries, a library, learning laboratories, resource centers and other visitor amenities.
Admission is $12 for all people over two-years-old.
301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
The South Carolina State Museum is a state-of-the-art facility featuring four floors of permanent and changing exhibits, a digital dome planetarium, 4D interactive theater and an observatory. Currently the museum of hosting a huge Apollo 11 exhibit featuring tons of original space items, a Mars rover (perfect for climbing) and a brand new movie from the Smithsonian called “Fly Me to the Moon” in 4D.
Admission: Adult (13-61): $8.95, Seniors (62 +): $7.95, Children (3-12): $6.95
741 Fashion Dr. in Northeast Columbia
1019 Broad Stone Rd. in Irmo
Get some of that energy out and bouncing around! Hi-Wire Trampoline Park is one of the largest trampoline jumping fields in America. The park features 60 trampolines, including the famous angled wall trampolines.
Also for your younger children who might not be ready to bounce around on their own, Jumping Jacks inflatable bounce houses, located inside the Plex beside Hi-Wire in Northeast Columbia, is reserved for children 12 and under only at a special rate of $8.
Admission: Adult (7 and up) 1 Hour Flight Ticket $14, 2 Hour Flight Ticket $22, Kids (2-6) 1 Hour Flight Ticket $9
Various locations, see website for details
The Richland and Lexington Country library systems are not just for books, they’re also for fun! The library has tons of events and activities every day, all day, and most do not require you to have a library card to attend and are free. Activities and classes like crafting, family story time, painting, and more are usually on tap at several different locations.
6071 St. Andrews Rd. Columbia, SC
The two-acre playground is meant for children of all abilities and meets all accessibility requirements. Playground wise, the park includes a treehouse village offering a roller slide/roller table, balance beams, spinning elements, and crawling tunnels; a hillside slope featuring various slides including one to accommodate a parent holding their child; a swing area with high back, bucket, and belt swings as well as a platform swing capable of holding a person in a wheelchair; a sound garden including drums, chimes, and bells shaped like flowers; and a nature area with a shade covered glider, animal sculptures, and accessible merry-go-round.
