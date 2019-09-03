First Alert Forecast: The Latest On Dorian...What We Can Expect

The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. At this point it’s look more and more likely the main part of the storm is over water, however as the storm parallels the coast, Hurricane force gust, heavy rain, isolated Tornadoes and storm surge will be the biggest concern from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach. The Eastern Midlands will have a better chance of seeing periods of showers/rain, some rain heavy at times. The rest of the area will see scattered showers and breezy conditions for Thursday.