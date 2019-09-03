First Alert Forecast: The Latest On Dorian...What We Can Expect

Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday As Hurricane Dorian Expected To Be Off Our Coast
Today is one of those calm before the storm days. Mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions much of the day, by late afternoon we’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the state as moisture from Hurricane Dorian slowly streams to the North.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. At this point it’s look more and more likely the main part of the storm is over water, however as the storm parallels the coast, Hurricane force gust, heavy rain, isolated Tornadoes and storm surge will be the biggest concern from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach. The Eastern Midlands will have a better chance of seeing periods of showers/rain, some rain heavy at times. The rest of the area will see scattered showers and breezy conditions for Thursday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of sun and clouds toady, Hot! Highs lower 90s
- Effects of Hurricane Dorian will arrive late Wednesday and Thursday
- Clearing skies for Friday
- Super weekend ahead
Hurricane Dorian:
Winds: 120mph
Pressure: 950 mb
Movement: Stationary
Location: 100 miles East of West Palm Beach, FL
Steering currents are still very weak, this is allowing Hurricane Dorian to be at a standstill for hours on end. Things should start to move by midday and the storm will start its movement to the North.
The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm off our coast Thursday morning and riding off our coast for all of Thursday. The impacts along the coast will be Hurricane force gust, heavy rain, isolated Tornadoes and storm surge will be the biggest concerns from Hilton Head to Myrtle Beach.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, Hot! Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows Lower 70s
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs Upper 80s
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs Middle 80
