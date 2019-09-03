Dominion Energy prepares for power outages ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian approaches, heavy rain, wind, and flooding could cause significant power outages across the state, and especially in the coastal areas.
Dominion Energy is preparing, and encouraging customers to do the same.
“We anticipate that Dorian could bring heavy rain and flooding as well as severe wind, which could cause significant outages for our customers, especially in coastal areas,” President of Retail and Electric Operations Keller Kissam said. “We have approximately 2,000 employees and contract crew members, including linemen and damage assessors, ready to respond quickly and safely to power outages should they occur. We’ve also brought in 140 off-system crew members, to support restoration efforts, and we could potentially call on several hundred more if necessary.”
Kissam said preparation begins now, and for Dominion Energy it starts in Cayce at their transformer lay-down yard.
A transformer is a piece of equipment that has internal copper coils, filled with oil, that reduce voltage so that the high voltage lines in your neighborhoods can serve your homes and businesses at a safer, lower voltage.
Transformers are especially important during a storm, because like we’ve seen in previous storms, tree limbs can fall and cause utility poles to break, causing power outages. Transformers must be replaced in order to restore service for customers.
“It’s all about bringing resources. Resources being people, and resources being material, resources being energy efforts and focusing in order to serve our customers and we will continue at that heightened level until the very last customer is back on, safely,” Kissam said.
Dominion Energy also has trucks of equipment headed to the coastal areas, including hardware for poles, and wires, and other materials and supplies needed for restoration.
Dominion Energy maintains more than 21,000 miles of transmission and distribution power lines in South Carolina. “We work year-round to increase the safety and resiliency of our distribution system, beginning with trimming trees on thousands of miles of rights-of-way in anticipation of severe weather events like this one.”
“It feels good to help people out and get the job done. That’s the main thing, getting the job done and getting the job done safely,” Brannigan Williams, a Dominion Energy employee who delivers transformers said. “When a storm is coming, we know that it’s going to be long hours and also you got to get your family ready and get your pets ready to be gone. My family understands there’s a possibility that I might not be home for a while.”
Dominion Energy sent about 470 cots for crews to utilize overnight, at work locations throughout the coast, because during storms like Dorian is when crews work long hours, making sure your power is safely restored.
Kissam said major storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines and even meter boxes down with them. He advises customers to stay away from downed power lines. “Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away,” he said.
To report a downed line you can call 888-333-4465.
Customers can monitor and report power outages quickly and easily online through a mobile device.
Dominion Energy customers can prepare by signing into their accounts at DominionEnergySC.com and ensuring contact information is up to date.
You can make online reports at https://www.sceg.com/.
