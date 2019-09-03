CPD: Woman shot at McDonald’s on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a woman in the cheek in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Columbia over the weekend.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 1 in the parking lot of McDonald’s at 2911 Two Notch Road, the Columbia Police Department said.
A 39-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face, police said. She was treated at a hospital and has since been released.
Police were first alerted to the shooting from ShotSpotter. They went to the McDonald’s and found the injured woman.
CPD said ballistic evidence was collected at the scene.
Investigators don’t think the victim was the intended target of the shooting.
Anyone with information on this crime should contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:
CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.
LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.