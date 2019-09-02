TRACKING DORIAN: Storm weakens slightly to Cat 4 with winds of 155 mph

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Dorian has dropped to a Cat. 4 storm with wind speeds of 155 mph as it sits over the Northern Bahamas.
The major hurricane will likely impact South Carolina Wednesday into Thursday.
- The intense center of circulation continues over Grand Bahama Island
- The movement continues at a snails pace, to the west a 1 mph
- The forecast track keeps the system as a Cat. 4 until Tuesday night
- Alert Days are posted Wednesday and Thursday as South Carolina will likely see impacts from Dorian, especially along the coast.
Winds: 155 mph
Category: 4
Movement: W 1 mph
Pressure: 922 mb
Location: 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Dorian is still impacting the Grand Bahama Island with “catastrophic” winds and storm surge.
Steering currents have become very weak, allowing Hurricane Dorian to be at nearly a standstill for now. However, this weakness will then allow the storm to move to the north-northeast and pick up a bit more speed.
The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm off our coast Thursday morning and riding off our coast for all of Thursday.
The impacts along the coast will be tremendous.
This will be a changing forecast as we know more of the direction of Dorian over the next 24 hours.
Today and tomorrow our forecast will allow us to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Dorian Wednesday and Thursday.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a few isolated showers and highs near 90.
We’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the next several days as moisture from Dorian races to the north into the state.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast. This will be a changing forecast as Dorian moves north and we have a better idea on the final path of the storm.
Labor Day: Becoming partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. High near 90.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low near 70.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
