TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane still massive Cat. 4 storm off coast of Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dorian is now a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph. The extremely slow movement of the storm continues to the west-northwest at 1 mph.
The major hurricane will likely impact South Carolina Wednesday into Thursday.
Though the storm will weaken on it’s way up the east coast, there could still be dangerous conditions if Dorian is a Cat. 2 hurricane when it passes the state.
- Still a Cat. 4, moving very slowly at 1 mph
- Outerbands continue to impact southern Florida with gusty winds and tropical downpours.
- The forecast track keeps the system as a Cat. 4 until Wednesday morning
- Alert Days are posted Wednesday and Thursday as South Carolina will likely see impacts from Dorian, especially along the coast.
Winds: 150 mph
Category: 4
Movement: WNW 1 mph
Pressure: 938 mb
Location: 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Dorian is still impacting the Grand Bahama Island with “catastrophic” winds and storm surge.
Steering currents have become very weak, allowing Hurricane Dorian to be at nearly a standstill for now. However, this weakness will then allow the storm to move to the north-northeast and pick up a bit more speed.
The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm off our coast Thursday morning and riding off our coast for all of Thursday.
Additional weakening is expected as Dorian approaches the South Carolina coastline, but there will be impacts across the state.
Dorian is expected to have winds of around 110 mph as it moves parallel to the South Carolina coastline.
There is still some uncertainty with how close the center will be at that time and the forward speed of the storm -- both factors could change the forecast dramatically.
Today and tomorrow our forecast will allow us to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Dorian Wednesday and Thursday.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a few isolated showers and highs near 90.
We’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the next several days as moisture from Dorian races to the north into the state.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our forecast. This will be a changing forecast as Dorian moves north and we have a better idea on the final path of the storm.
Labor Day: Becoming partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. High near 90.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low near 70.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
