Record-Setting Hurricane Dorian Continues Moving Slowly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
As of 11AM
Dorian is now a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155mph. The extremely slow movement continues to the west a 1mph.
Headlines
- The intense center of circulation continues over Grand Bahama Island
- The movement continues at a snail’s pace, to the west a 1mph
- The forecast track keeps the system as a Cat 4 until Tuesday night
Additional weakening is expected as it approaches the South Carolina Coastline, but there will be impacts across the state. Dorian is expected to have winds of around 115 mph as it moves parallel to the South Carolina Coastline. There is still some uncertainty with how close the center will be at that time and the forward speed, both factors could change the forecast dramatically. Stay tuned for updates and changes.
