RCSD: 1 dead following shooting incident at bar
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 2, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated September 2 at 5:33 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 2:09 Monday morning at Club Phoenix located at 10320 Farrow Rd.

When Richland County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene, the security guard handed them a recovered hand gun and Deputy Caughman K9-15 recovered another gun behind the club while tracking for a suspect was unsuccessful.

Witnesses at the scene said the victim was transported to Providence North East Hospital by private vehicle, at 2:16 a.m.

Richland County Sheriff Deputies received information from dispatch stating that a gunshot victim was at Providence North East Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the lower left chest area.

That victim died at the hospital. At this time, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

This is a developing investigation. Information will be provided as it becomes available.

