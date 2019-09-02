RCSD: 1 dead following shooting incident at bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 2:09 Monday morning at Club Phoenix located at 10320 Farrow Rd.
When Richland County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene, the security guard handed them a recovered hand gun and Deputy Caughman K9-15 recovered another gun behind the club while tracking for a suspect was unsuccessful.
Witnesses at the scene said the victim was transported to Providence North East Hospital by private vehicle, at 2:16 a.m.
Richland County Sheriff Deputies received information from dispatch stating that a gunshot victim was at Providence North East Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the lower left chest area.
That victim died at the hospital. At this time, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
This is a developing investigation. Information will be provided as it becomes available.
Check back for updates.
