Mandatory evacuations ordered for coastal SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered mandatory evacuations for several coastal counties.
The governor said residents should evacuate beginning by no later than noon on Monday, Sept. 2.
The following areas are affected:
Southern Coast
- Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B
- Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A
- Jasper County Evacuation Zone A
Central Coast
- Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D
- Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G
Northern Coas
- Horry County Evacuation Zone A
- Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A
Residents who are not sure what evacuation zone they live in should use the “Know Your Zone” tool on SCEMD’s website.
Shelters will be available for evacuees. Visit scemd.org.
Officials suggest evauees pack these items:
- required medications
- adequate clothing
- essential personal items
Those going to shelters must bring their own blankets, pillows, cots and any food that meets special dietary restrictions.
Pets are not allowed in Red Cross shelters. If residents bring their pets to a shelter, volunteers can help them.
Schools and government offices in the following counties are closed beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3:
- Jasper
- Beaufort
- Colleton
- Charleston
- Dorchester
- Berkeley
- Georgetown
- Horry
Starting at noon on Monday, Sept. 2, evacuation routes will be routed so traffic can get away from the coast.
